Local nonprofit and bridal shop giving free gowns to teachers on Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – During a year that’s been unlike any other, a local nonprofit is making sure teachers know they are loved.

The owner of Ava Clara Bridal in Virginia Beach has been giving away bridal gowns since 2018.

During the pandemic, she formed a nonprofit called “Tulle 4 All.” The group provides dresses to healthcare workers and other deserving brides-to-be.

Given that it’s Teacher Appreciation Month, they are thanking those who led the virtual classrooms this year.

On Sunday, teachers who are brides-to-be can choose a dress for free at the bridal shop. They have 50 gowns to give away, but so far, only about 20 women have signed up so they’re trying to get the word out.

There is a brief application to verify you are a teacher.

Tulle 4 All founder and Ava Clara owner Alex Fleear says they feel like teachers have been put through the wringer this year, so they want to make sure educators know they are appreciated.

“You always remember your wonderful, great teachers, so why not tell them how much we love them, too,” said Fleear. “This has been a really tough time and I just want all the teachers out there to know how much they are loved and appreciated.”

The application closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. Find more information by clicking here.