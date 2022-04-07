VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local non-DoD affiliated cover band made up of active-duty military will host a concert Friday evening at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach to raise money for service members recently killed in plane crashes.

Friday night’s performance will last from 8 p.m. until midnight. There’s no admission fee but QR codes will be placed on screens around the bar, encouraging patrons to donate to The Wingman Foundation. The money will be directly distributed to the families of the fallen service members.

You can also donate by scanning the QR code below.

In the past month, five U.S. service members died in two crashes. On March 18th, four marines were killed when an MV-22 Osprey crashed in Norway. Last week on the Eastern Shore, a U.S. Navy E2-D Hawkeye crashed, killing Lt. Hyrum Hanlon, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 out of Norfolk. Two others were injured in this crash.

The band is not affiliated with the Department of Defense or the Department of the Navy. It’s comprised of seven active-duty military members and fighter pilots, including five U.S. F/A-18 pilots, one Australian F/A-18 pilot, and a Marine Corps intelligence officer.

When the band members heard about the crashes, they wanted to find a way to help.

“When we heard about the crash last week, we were devastated,” said one band member. “The aviators from VAW-120 made up half the crowd of our first three shows. We only have a small platform, but we thought if we could something to help in any way then that’s what we’re going to do. Four years ago we lost two of our best buddies, Caleb and Brice, in a F/A-18 crash in Key West. The Wingman Foundation was there to help our friends four years ago, so we wanted to help them raise money for friends in VAW-120.”

Band members say they didn’t personally know Lt. Hanlon but they know his friends and they know what they’re going through.