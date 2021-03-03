Beloved staple of Hampton Roads music scene Sean Brickell dies suddenly

Sean Brickell with Jeff Maisey, editor and publisher or Veer Magazine. Maisey had interviewed Boy George by phone to preview Culture Club’s headlining concert at the Great American Music Festival. As a thanks, Sean had the band autograph the cover, framed it, and presented it to Maisey in his Virginia Beach office. (Photo courtesy: Jeff Maisey)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A staple in the Hampton Roads music scene passed away Wednesday.

Sean Brickell’s wife of 37 years posted the announcement to his Facebook page saying he passed away suddenly on the morning of March 3.

Brickell, 69, was a local music critic and the creator of the Virginia Beach American Music Festival. He was also one of the masterminds behind the Virginia Legends Walk at the Oceanfront.

Brickell was the “public information officer,” so to speak, for many other things including the Portsmouth Pavilion, Hampton Roads Auto Show, She Crab Soup Classic and many other events.

A Virginia Beach native, he attended Princess Anne High School and studied at Old Dominion University.

Brickell was also the owner and president at Brickell & Partners Public Relations.

Friends of Brickell’s remember him as a icon in Hampton Roads entertainment who always paid attention to detail and gave priceless advice.

Brandi Hinkley with her friend Sean Brickell on day three of the 2019 American Music Festival. (Photo courtesy: Brandi Hinkley)

Brickell was the longtime spokesman for IMGoing President Ken MacDonald.

“Sean was so full of life and was so excited for live music to come back. I’m shocked and heartbroken that he won’t be here to see it,” MacDonald said.

Joel Rubin, the founder and president of Rubin Communications Group, remembers Brickell’s deep roots in Hampton Roads.

“Sean was a real leader in the PR community and was extremely active in the music scene. He wrote music reviews for the [Virginian-]Pilot before he got into PR and then had a number of music event clients including the American Music Festival. His father-in-law owned Checkered Flag, and I don’t know whether that was the connection that got him to represent the Hampton Roads [Automobile] Dealers Association but Sean did the PR for the big Virginia Beach auto show every year and according to their website, was their executive director at the time he died. He also did a lot for people who were alcoholics by participating in an organization that provided services for them at major music festivals across the country,” said Rubin. “He was a great guy who did a lot of good for a lot of people.”

Brickell’s brother-in-law Alex Snyder posted on Facebook that “around 10:30 AM his Apple Watch sent a signal to emergency response people saying he had no pulse. They tried all they could on the way to the hospital.”