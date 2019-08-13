Local ministers conference calling for termination of Va. Beach city manager

FILE — Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen (R) explains how an employee listening session focusing on the mass shooting will work as Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, Centerville (L) and Mayor Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach (C) look on. (Credit: WAVY/Kevin Romm)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference is calling for the termination of Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of a letter VBIMC sent Mayor Bobby Dyer and city council asking for Hansen to be fired immediately due to his “behavior, comments, and lack of leadership over the last three years.”

The ministers conference, which helped push for a disparity study among businesses in the city, says after attending listening sessions for the independent investigation into the Municipal Center shooting, they were “brought to tears” by the stories they heard from employees regarding a toxic work environment.

VMBIC says prayerful consideration led them to conclude that Hansen is responsible for the daily operations of the city and for creating and maintaining a positive work environment.

“The mass shooting at the City’s Municipal Center, Building 2, is widely believed to have been the tragic result of a hostile workplace environment,” said Minister Dr. James Allen, VBIMC President and a leader in the church pastored by the father of one of the victims, R. Keith Cox. “After hearing from many of our congregants and attending the listening sessions of the independent investigation, we know this environment singled out women and African-Americans, and has been facilitated by Mr. Hansen.”

Ministers say they have already met with Hansen regarding previous incidents during his time as city manger including racially insensitive text messages and public comments.

10 On Your Side reached out to a city spokesperson for comment, but we were referred to the mayor and city council.