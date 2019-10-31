Local man helps fellow recovering addicts through special homes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several homes in Hampton Roads are giving second chances for drug addicts.

Those who have been through the homes say they’ve saved their lives.

They’re called “P & P Recovery Houses,” started by a local man who wanted to make a difference for the men in his community.

“My story is a story of addiction. I traded away some of my past life for drugs and alcohol,” said Joe Kreiwaldt, who isn’t the only person with this story.

But with the help of Perry Clay, his life recently changed.

“A safe, clean housing environment coming off of drugs and alcohol is essential,” Clay said.

Clay, a recovering addict himself, decided he wanted to provide that.

There are four homes in total, one in Norfolk and three others in Virginia Beach.

“To help people get the tools they need to continue to stay off of drugs and continue to remain sober and reintegrate into society and their families,” he said.

The home in Norfolk is complete with a full kitchen and several rooms and lounge areas. It’s a perfect place for men who want to change their lives, but it doesn’t come without rules.

“Everyone comes in on probation for 30 days, we check for illegal drugs, contraband. There’s chores, everyone has chores they rotate biweekly.”

Clay is also former military.

But Joe Kriewaldt says it’s that structure that framed his story. He recently left one of the houses.

“What the house provided to me was safety and stability and the structure I needed to be able to start breaking free from the hold that addiction had on me,” Joe said.

He says when faced against jail, relapse or death, the program saved his life.

“The network that the recovery homes give you and also that the city resources have provided someone at least a head start, and a little bit less anxiety when they are trying to step back out into the world,” he said.

Perry said his dream is to have a house in all seven cities eventually.

If you’re interested in the program, click here.