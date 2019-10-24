Local LGBT leaders call for member of Human Rights Commission to step down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Several LGBT community leaders and organizations are standing together and against a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission.

They are holding a news conference at Virginia Beach City Hall about statements made online by Kenick El. His recent posts said quote “homosexuality is a mental illness” and is an “abomination.”

The groups holding the news conference say this makes Kenick El not fit to serve on a commission that is supposed to stick up for people like this.

Kenick El said he does not plan to step down.

