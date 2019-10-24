Breaking News
Former Norfolk Sheriff McCabe indicted on public corruption charges
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Local LGBT leaders call for member of Human Rights Commission to step down

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brother Kenick El speaks at a Virginia Beach School Board meeting on May 22nd, 2019. (Scott Blessing/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Several LGBT community leaders and organizations are standing together and against a member of the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission.

They are holding a news conference at Virginia Beach City Hall about statements made online by Kenick El. His recent posts said quote “homosexuality is a mental illness” and is an “abomination.”

The groups holding the news conference say this makes Kenick El not fit to serve on a commission that is supposed to stick up for people like this.

Kenick El said he does not plan to step down.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall is at the 4 p.m. news conference. Look for an update on what is discussed – on WAVY News 10 on air and here on WAVY.com.

VB Human Rights Commission member calls homosexuality a ‘mental illness,’ ‘abomination’

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories