Local lawn care company offers free services for those in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young lawn care company in Virginia Beach is working to lift spirits during social distancing by providing free lawn care to families who are in need of a little help.

These are weird times we are living in but even though nothing is for sure and anything can change, two young men want to make sure they use their time to help their community for free.

Those two men are Dominic and Issac Lipscomb.

“Whatever we can, whatever brightens up people’s faces,” said Dominic.

Many quotes throughout history say happiness or fulfillment comes from helping others. Dominic and his brother Issac say they are not ones for making profound statements but helping people, that comes naturally.

“I don’t really put too much thought into it. I was kinda thinking actually, I arrived at my grandma’s house and I realized it didn’t look to well out front so I realized just how much of an impact bad lawn care can give to a family or just a person alone,” said Dominic.

COVID-19 has robbed many people of the luxury of stepping outside or affording to pay for lawn care. So, the Lipscomb brothers are taking their business Coastal Lawn Care to help give them something to smile about.

“Me and my brother, we’ve been doing it for three and a half years now so we do have a relatively good impact on properties that we work on. So, this yard we’re about to work on right now, I expect it to look really nice,” he said.



They know they could be charging but they also realize its not about the money as much as it is community.

“I know that at some point in the summer it might come to an end, so I’m just trying to take advantage of these beautiful days,” he said.

They said they are better with a weed cutter than they are with a mic, but they are on the right track either way.

“It’s about helping people out, giving some people a hand at a time when they can’t do it for themselves. So, why not help them out?”

They say they have already been overwhelmed with ‘thank you’s’ and yard requests, and hope they can help as many people as possible.

You can contact the Lipscomb brothers about Coastal Lawn Care at 757-319-5573.

