Local lawn care company offers free services for those in need

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young lawn care company in Virginia Beach is working to lift spirits during social distancing by providing free lawn care to families who are in need of a little help.

These are weird times we are living in but even though nothing is for sure and anything can change, two young men want to make sure they use their time to help their community for free.

Those two men are Dominic and Issac Lipscomb.

“Whatever we can, whatever brightens up people’s faces,” said Dominic.

Many quotes throughout history say happiness or fulfillment comes from helping others. Dominic and his brother Issac say they are not ones for making profound statements but helping people, that comes naturally.

“I don’t really put too much thought into it. I was kinda thinking actually, I arrived at my grandma’s house and I realized it didn’t look to well out front so I realized just how much of an impact bad lawn care can give to a family or just a person alone,” said Dominic.

COVID-19 has robbed many people of the luxury of stepping outside or affording to pay for lawn care. So, the Lipscomb brothers are taking their business Coastal Lawn Care to help give them something to smile about.

“Me and my brother, we’ve been doing it for three and a half years now so we do have a relatively good impact on properties that we work on. So, this yard we’re about to work on right now, I expect it to look really nice,” he said.

They know they could be charging but they also realize its not about the money as much as it is community.

“I know that at some point in the summer it might come to an end, so I’m just trying to take advantage of these beautiful days,” he said.

They said they are better with a weed cutter than they are with a mic, but they are on the right track either way.

“It’s about helping people out, giving some people a hand at a time when they can’t do it for themselves. So, why not help them out?” 

They say they have already been overwhelmed with ‘thank you’s’ and yard requests, and hope they can help as many people as possible.

You can contact the Lipscomb brothers about Coastal Lawn Care at 757-319-5573.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories