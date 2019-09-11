Local insurance agents honor first responders on 9/11

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local State Farm agents wanted to say “thank you” to first responders on this national day of remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Rose Goheen, Tanya Edwards, Kimberly Hitchman and Ed Barnhart decided to give back by feeding those who are always putting their lives on the line.

“Our world as we knew it pretty much changed September 11, 2001,” Goheen said.

And 18 years later, the insurance agents still remember the loss, horror and sacrifices made by many.

That includes those who responded to the scenes.

“I read there are generations who weren’t alive in 2001. I think it’s important we keep this memory alive and thank the first responders,” Goheen said.

That’s why they invited them to have a free meal and get free gift bags in Virginia Beach.

Blackwater BBQ provided the meals and Richmond Alarm Company of Hampton Roads provided the drinks and snacks.

State Farm, AT&T and the Richmond Alarm Company provided gift bags and giveaways.

Employees also gave away a lot of “thank yous” to responders, but those two words will never be able to convey all the appreciation they have for those who put their lives on the line.

“This is also life awareness month. Every day is special. You want to hug someone a little tighter, love someone a little more, but because of September 11, we just want to let our first responders we know we appreciate what they do each and every day,” Edwards said.

Blackwater BBQ owner Melissa Davis says giving back on 9/11 is special for her.

“It’s my honor and my pleasure. My brother is a firefighter. My grandfather was a firefighter so anytime we can give back to first responders, we do,” she said.

State Farm says this is the first year of the event and it plans to have more.