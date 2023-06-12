VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will be hosting a drive-thru distribution event on June 13.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. The drive-thru will be open to all Virginia Beach residents on a first-come, first-served basis, and all guests will get around 40 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable food.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For those who are unable to make the drive-thru, the Foodbank also has resources and an online partner agency directory that can be found on their website.