NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is hosting a food and fund fair at an upcoming Brad Paisley concert.



The drive will take place at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. – prior to the concert.

The concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will also include special guests Tracy Lawrence and Caylee Hammack.



Attendees who donate food or funds will get a chance to win a ticket upgrade to Gold Circle and VIP Club passes. All donations will be converted into the total number of means provided (1 pound of food equals .83 meals; $1 equals 1.43 meals), and the generous donor who donates the most meals will win the prize.



To be eligible to win, donors must leave their cell phone number at the time of donation and will be contacted at 7:15 p.m. with information on how to claim their prize.