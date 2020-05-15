Local first responders hold parades to honor health care workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In recognition of Hospital Appreciation Week, first responders in Virginia Beach did something special Friday to say thank you to local hospital staff.

Fire trucks, ambulances, police and sheriff’s vehicles all with lights, horns and sirens blaring, paraded past Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Friday morning.

The view from Chopper 10 showed hospital staff gathered outside to enjoy the show.

A little later today, at 2 p.m., they will do the same thing at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

THANK YOU! @CityofVaBeach first responders paraded through the parking lot of @sentarahealth Princess Anne hospital just now as a show of support for Hospital Appreciation Week! Another parade will take place at VB General Hospital this afternoon! 👩🏽‍⚕️👨‍⚕️ 🏥 💙 pic.twitter.com/bJRHffsbMq — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) May 15, 2020

