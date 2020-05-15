Local first responders hold parades to honor health care workers

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In recognition of Hospital Appreciation Week, first responders in Virginia Beach did something special Friday to say thank you to local hospital staff.

Fire trucks, ambulances, police and sheriff’s vehicles all with lights, horns and sirens blaring, paraded past Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Friday morning.

The view from Chopper 10 showed hospital staff gathered outside to enjoy the show.

A little later today, at 2 p.m., they will do the same thing at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

WAVY News 10’s Geena Arevalo is covering the show of gratitude and will have live coverage beginning today on WAVY at Midday.

