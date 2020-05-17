Local farm in need of strawberry pickers before Tropical Storm Arthur hits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local strawberry farm took to social media Sunday morning after hearing of Tropical Storm Arthur.

In a Facebook post, Brookdale Farms explained their need for customers to come out and pick as many strawberries as possible before the storm hits. According to the business, the amount of rain predicted would be enough to lose a majority of the fruit.

They offer two ways for people to come collect the berries. Either you can pick them, or the employees will have them ready-to-go when you arrive using a prepaid option.

For to-go orders, you can call ahead anytime before 2 p.m. For directions to Brookedale Farms, click here.

