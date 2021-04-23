Local couple wants to give away wedding vendor deposits; asking for story submissions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – We all know a lot of plans for 2020 went out the window because of the pandemic. That includes many big events for brides and grooms.

A local couple is changing things up and wants to help another couple in the process.

Brittany and Ricky Borja eloped back in December and planned to have a big party in October of 2021. However, COVID-19 continues to make planning difficult.

Their new goal is to give the deposits for their vendors to another deserving couple.

If that applies to you, email your story to them at HamptonRoadsWedding@gmail.com. They will take submissions until May 7.

