Local company raises money for 13-year-old cancer survivor Abby Furco

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Abby Furco leaves a lasting impression on everyone she meets.

“She’s a delightful person, the family’s wonderful, and what she’s going through is unimaginable,” said William Prettyman, CEO of Studio Center, a company that previously produced a cooking show with Abby as the host.

10 On Your Side has followed Abby’s journey for years.

The 13-year-old previously battled cancer, had a bone marrow transplant in 2015 and developed a disease where the donated marrow attacked her body. At one point, she was given 48 hours to live.

Abby pushed through and survived.

Then last month, 10 On Your Side learned Abby was flown to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C. after going into septic shock.

She was finally brought back home, but is once again in the hospital, this time at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s Pediatric Critical Care unit. She had her gall bladder removed Tuesday.

Prettyman has been following Abby’s journey as well.

“They’re going to have more medical bills and its going to be a problem,” he said.

Prettyman met Abby a while back when his company made one of Abby’s dreams come true by producing “Abby’s Kitchen,” a cooking show.

“Brainstormed the idea to make her the own star of her cooking show and we built a set, got some people behind it, tied in the culinary institute, gave her a scholarship,” said Prettyman.

When the company learned of Abby’s recent health scares, they stepped in once again.

This time the company will donate money for every employee who participated in No-Shave November.

‘We’re going to donate $100 for every person that participated, and there’s probably 30 or 40,” he said.

Prettyman says the company’s locations in Richmond, Washington D.C. and New York are participating as well.

Those who would like to help the company in its fundraising efforts can donate on the Studio Center website: https://studiocenter.com/