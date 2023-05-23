VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A little support goes a long way, especially for those fighting cancer.

A non-profit called Cleaning for a Reason teamed up with Two Maids of Virginia Beach to surprise cancer patients with a clean home.

Traci Gay was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Since her diagnosis, Gay has to focus on getting better.

“Getting back to doing things on my own is hard,” Gay said.

It’s also hard to get stuff done around the house. She had a surgery that made it difficult to reach high up and use the full strength of her hands.

“Reaching is hard, especially with my dominant hand,” Gay said.

A friend nominated her for the free service, and that’s what brought Two Maids of Virginia Beach to her home.

“It allows them to relax,” said Lee Sheridan, owner and operator of Two Maids Virginia Beach. “In the back of everybody’s mind, it’s the things they have to do at home when they get home. They put themselves second or third. So, this is something that takes something off their plate.”

The cleanings are free.

It’s something Sheridan said his staff does about three times a week.

“It’s a big deal for us,” he said. “It’s a big deal for staff. They really enjoy meeting the patients and providing the service.”

Gay enjoys and appreciates it too.

“It is just relief,” Gay said. “That is, it was done, and I didn’t have to look at the dust and worry about the floor anymore.”

Information

To nominate someone in your life in active cancer treatment to receive the free service, click here.