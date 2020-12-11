Local church to host ‘The Great Giveaway’ for those in need throughout the community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Relevant Church will be helping the community in a big way this holiday season as they will be hosting “The Great Giveaway” free event Saturday morning.

The focus will be to give away items the church donated such as toys, coats, clothes, shoes, furniture, and houseware items to those in need. The event will be on Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at 5925 Providence Road in Virginia Beach.

“We want to be a blessing to the community during these unprecedented times,” said Pastor Ginger Simpson, co-pastor of Relevant Church, and event organizer. “With the Great Giveaway, we want to help meet the needs of the community at Christmas time. Relevant Church and the community have come together to help make this event a success. We want people to know that the community cares.”

