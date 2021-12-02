Local child working to keep homeless safe during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Kamryn Bonas is an energetic 11-year-old from Virginia Beach. He likes to focus that energy on helping those in need. He reflects on a ride he was recently on with his mother that sparked the idea for his latest project.

“We were driving past a homeless man, and they didn’t have any masks, gloves, so I asked my mom, ‘How can the homeless people protect themselves from COVID 19?'” said Kamryn.

That is when “The Safety Box” was born!

“The Safety Box has gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, the custom Safety Box t-shirt,” said Kamryn.

The boxes also have a UV sanitizing ray that will clean masks in minutes. This 6th grader entered his Safety Box idea into the “Summer of Innovation Entrepreneur Contest” created by Pharrell Williams. Kamryn won!

His prize included $1,000, apparel and swag from Adidas + BBC, and a mentor for 6 months to help guide him through the process.

“I had a mentor, Ms. Barnette, if you’re watching this, thank you! It all started with her basically,” said Kamryn.

Since then, Amazon Web Services heard about his story. The company loved the concept, so it has also supplied Kamryn with funds to build out his website, purchase his t-shirts, and it has donated supplies for his kits.

Now Kamryn also needs your help to make his dream to help others, his business dream, become a reality.

“You can go on the website and buy the t-shirt, or you can go on the GoFundMe on the website, www.kamryn.shop , and you can donate.”

The t-shirt purchases on his website, and the donations, will go to buying the supplies for the boxes. Then, he will hand them out to the homeless, or you can buy boxes and hand them out yourself.

Kamryn Bonas, a local child who recognized the need for change, and is doing something about it.

