Local charity creates gift auction to raise funds lost during pandemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After the pandemic wiped out a lot of the events for the PingPong.GIVES Charity Foundation, the local organization got creative in its fundraising mission.

If you’re looking for some unique Christmas gifts, this story is for you!

PingPong.GIVES helps raise funds for non-profits focused on mental health and brain health like Pin Ministry, the Alzheimer’s Association, Vanguard Landing, and the Parkinson’s Foundation.

At noon on Monday, November 23, PingPong.Gives is launching its new, big fundraiser. It’s a virtual auction, just in in time for holiday shopping.

“The pandemic pretty much eliminated a lot of our PingPong for Charity events that we typically have, and so this auction is intended to be a way that we recoup some of the dollars that we’re able to give right back to our charity partners,” said PingPong.GIVES founder, Ken Lees.

In the auction you’ll find everything from jewelry to trips to wine baskets. They even have opportunities for you to bid on a 45 minute Zoom session with celebrities like a fashion model from Miami.

“If you’re a parent who has a child that would want to perhaps get into the modeling or fashion design industry, one of our celebrities that has attended our PingPong for Charity events, her name is Ioanna Papadimitriou. She’s a fashion model out of Miami and you could bid on a 45 minute Zoom call with her. What a great way to get some insight into the modeling industry, the fashion industry,” said Ken.

Event organizers say there’s truly something for everyone, including businesses, who want to get involved.

“We’ll be adding new products, new auction items during the course of each week and we certainly want to encourage anyone, any business, any organization that would not only like to get a little bit of exposure from a marketing standpoint with this, but give just the community an opportunity to purchase their Christmas gifts in this unique, safe way,” says Ken.

The PingPong.GIVES Charity Auction runs through December 18 at noon. To get a preview of the items up for bid, or to place your bids, click here.