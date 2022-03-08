Local businesses, national chains offer help to delivery drivers as gas prices soar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As gas prices continue to soar, some local businesses and national chains are hoping to help delivery drivers front the cost of rising gas prices.

Everyone’s feeling the pain at the pump, but more specifically — delivery drivers.

Tony Disilvestro from Ynot Italian says rising gas prices haven’t really hurt business as of late.

“We haven’t seen a real decrease in deliveries, but, you know, it’s definitely going to affect every part of our economy,” he said. “From plastic goods we buy, from everything. So it’s not just fuel, it’s, everything is made with oil.”

That pain at the pump is really impacting delivery drivers. It’s even causing some customers to not order as much. We’re hearing from local businesses and @DoorDash tonight about how they’re helping their delivery drivers starting at 4. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/h79qS20gsQ — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) March 8, 2022

For the over 80 delivery drivers on his staff though, he’s making sure they don’t have to worry when they’re out bringing customers dinner.

“We were going to actually have to compensate our delivery drivers, kind of help them out per delivery to actually keep our drivers on staff because this is their livelihood,” he said. “This is what they do every day. And they use their cars and their fuel to deliver food to our customers.”

10 On Your Side reached out to DoorDash to see if they’re offering anything to their employees to help offset the cost of rising gas prices.

“We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers. We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.” Eli Scheinholtz, DoorDash

Back at Ynot, Disilvestro says they’ve been through four or five recessions since they opened, so he’s optimistic.

“I really think three, four months from now, I think we’ll be in a different place and a much better place than we are now,” he said.