Local bridal salon gifting free wedding gowns to teachers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ava Clara Couture Bridal in Virginia Beach is gifting 30 wedding dresses to teachers during their “Tulle for Teachers Gown Giveaway.”

The event was started by Ava Clara in 2018 to honor public school educators for their important contributions. This year’s starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 10 at Ava Clara’s location in the Renaissance Place Shopping Center at 401 N. Great Neck Road.

Teachers are where it all begins for most of us, encouraging and inspiring us to pursue our future dreams and careers. We recognize the obstacles they face inside and outside of the classroom, including low wages, parent involvement and lack of funding. Gina Clark | Public Relations Director with Ava Clara Couture Bridal

An Ava Clara representative says that each soon-to-be bride will have 30 minutes to pick their dream dress free of charge. The dresses are valued up to $4,000.

In order to qualify, you must be an employee of a public school system and currently planning your wedding.

Registration is now open.

The first 30 brides to qualify and register will be invited to select and take home their free wedding gown. Ava Clara recommends those who qualify and register to arrive early, as the event is first come, first served.

