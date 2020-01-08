Local bakery to donate tips to help animals in Australia wildfires

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than a billion animals are now thought to have been killed by the record-breaking wildfires in Australia.

The updated figure includes animals killed directly by the fires and those that have already died by indirect causes, such as starvation, dehydration or habitat loss.

People all over the country are stepping in to help, and that also means here in Hampton Roads.

Tonya Deveau, the owner of Virginia Beach bakery My Vegan Sweet Tooth, says she knew she had to step in after watching the news.

“They were interviewing a bat sanctuary and it was just so terrible and it was like gosh, we need to help them out. Its national but it’s devastating, and my customers always come through. They’re very generous and I thought let’s do something to help,” Deveau said.

On any given day, the tips the team makes are donated to local animal shelters. For the next week or so, any tips the bakery receives will go toward that animal sanctuary, because she says the fire may cause bats to go extinct.

“A lot of times when they rehabilitate these animals a lot of them eat the eucalyptus and things that are all burning so they’re having to find other things to substitute for food for the animals and its costly,” Deveau said.

Deveau says being in a position where she can help and encourage others to do the same is one she doesn’t take for granted.

What drives her to help?

“Because they can’t help themselves,” Deveau said.

She says the bat sanctuary also branches out and send the funds to other places in need.

As of right now, she plans to donate the rest of the week’s tips.

If it’s successful, she may keep it going longer.