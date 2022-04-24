VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– Sunday’s sunshine and warm temperatures got people in Virginia Beach out of the house and out enjoying the day.



Some took advantage of the weather by biking. Others walked their pups. But some were painting, all in the name of the environment.

“My design depicts brick wrapping around the structure itself, whereas water is kind of just running down overflowing, kind of reminiscent of the ocean itself here in the Vibe District,” said local artist, Aimee Bruce.

Aimee Bruce paints Vibe District identifier

Bruce is one of 8 local artists chosen to paint the identifiers in the Vibe District this weekend. They had to submit proposals of artwork inspired by water and the environment as part of a street art exhibit in response to the Maya Lin: A Study of Water at Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art.

“I really hope people get that concept regarding the environment more specifically getting inspired,” said Bruce.

A few blocks from her creation was another mural. This one was inspired by California Wildfires. Eva Rovillos who’s originally from California was able to participate in this project last year and when she found out about the environment theme, she knew she had to come back.

“It concerns me. I want to be able to make an impression so that people think about it. It’s like a form of communication, artwork so I’m glad to be able to do it,” said Rovillos.

The ViBe Creative District is located at the intersection of three water sheds- Lynnhaven Watershed, Ocean Coastal Watershed, and Owls Creek-Rudee Inlet Watershed. District leaders have dedicated time and funding to a ViBe Urban Garden effort to promote environmental awareness.