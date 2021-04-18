Local artists paint murals along VB ViBe District promoting equity and inclusion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and tourists walking along 19th Street at the Virginia Beach ViBe Creative District are in for a treat.

Eight local artists from seven regional cities in the area were invited to paint “neighborhood identifier pillars” over the weekend. All of the artists came from diverse cultural backgrounds which was part of the project’s aim to promote equity and inclusion.

The eight artists were chosen from a pool of 24 entries who submitted their ideas to the Virginia Beach Public Art Committee of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The artists are listed below:

Tamika Bright-Stubblefield of Newport News

Yvonne Frederick of Norfolk

Christopher Fuentes of Virginia Beach

Nicole Gomez of Richmond

Raeesah Islam of Virginia Beach

Hemadri Modi of Yorktown

Eva Rovillos of Virginia Beach

Victoria Weiss of Virginia Beach

ViBe District officials say the artists were encouraged to submit artworks that offered a positive outlook or inclusive vision of diversity in response to the theme: “Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” By Dr. Maya Angelou.

“Without a doubt, the last year has been divisive in our local community and nationwide,” said Kate Pittman, executive director of the ViBe Creative District. “Our hope is that these artworks can provide a healing message of inclusivity and acceptance for all people.”

During the weekend of April 17 and April 18, residents were able to watch the artists paint the neighborhood identifiers which are located at the intersections of 19th Street and Parks Avenue, 19th Street and Cypress Avenue, 19th Street and Mediterranean Avenue, and 19th Street and Baltic Avenue.

Officials say the pillars will be on view for the public for the next six months.