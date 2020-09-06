Local activist group holds protest at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday, protesters hit the Oceanfront to call for an end to racial injustice.

The group was organized by the local activist group BlackLivesMatter757.

Early in the evening, as the group gathered at a local restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, everything was peaceful.

Several people had personal or emotional reasons to be in attendance. One woman shared that she was there to bring to light the killing of Demario Joyner in 2005.

“It’s been 15 years and they’ve never received answers. They never received closure and they never received justice and that’s why we are here today,” said Jolicia Ward.

As the crowd moved north on Atlantic Avenue, they began to spill into the streets.

In the city of Virginia Beach, they require a permit to hold a protest on the street which this group did not have.

The group did attempt to move into the oncoming traffic and that is when they were met by police who were using bicycles to barricade the crowd.

During the interaction, 10 On Your Side captured video of police taking down several people including BlackLivesMatter leader, Japharii Jones.

At this time, Virginia Beach police have not confirmed any arrests or released details on any charges.

