Lives lost on 9/11 honored with 5K run in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One by one, people crossed the finish line at the Military Aviation Museum.

All the sweat and hard work was to remember and honor the people who died on 9/11 and those who’ve died in the wars since.

One of the the 9/11 heroes run coordinators, John Straseskie, says the goal of the event is to bring in a sense of unity.



“A lot of the people here weren’t old enough to remember the sense of unity we had on 9/12 and that’s what we want to bring back,” said Straseskie, the Chapter lead at Hampton Roads Travis Manion foundation.

For Straseskie, it also hits close to home.

“I’m also a gold star brother. I’m a brother of a fallen marine. My brother Kirk died in Iraq in 2003 and this has been a way for me to honor his legacy,” Straseskie explained.

Among the hundreds of runners were local firefighters fighting through the 3.1 mile trek in their heavy turnout gear.

“We paced ourselves the whole time. It was all about completion as a group, it was about finishing as a group,” said Virginia Beach firefighter, Troy Prentice.

Prentice says with each step, the reason for the race was at the forefront of his mind.

“It just goes back to that brotherhood remembering the 343 firefighters who were lost on September 11. It just goes back to our support for them and the sacrifice they gave,” Prentice stated.

(Photo Courtesy – RGB Imaging and Virginia Beach 9/11 Heroes Run)