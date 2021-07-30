Live! on Atlantic brings the party to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– If you’re looking for free family fun, head to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Live! on Atlantic. The City of Virginia Beach teamed up with IMGoing events to present interactive programming to the Hampton Roads Community.

Every night until Labor Day Weekend, there’s a party along Atlantic Avenue with magicians, jugglers, musicians, costumed characters, and more. In addition, local and national artists set the stage on fire with electrifying performances at 17th, 24th, 25th, and 26th Street Park.

Live! on Atlantic features unique festivals including Chalk the Walk, Atlantic Coast Kite Festival, and Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party. Every Wednesday night, residents go to 29th street to enjoy family-friendly movies on an inflatable giant screen.

So come on out and party the night away at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront every night from 7 p.m. to 11p.m.