VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story has implemented changes in its traffic pattern.

The changes will remain in place until further notice. Operations will be as follows:

Gate 3 – Shore Drive and Helicopter Road: 24 hours

– Shore Drive and Helicopter Road: Gate 5 – Shore Drive and Independence Road: Vehicle traffic: 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. Pedestrian traffic: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

– Shore Drive and Independence Road: Gate 1 – Shore Drive and East Little Creek Road: Vehicle traffic: 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Pedestrian traffic: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Shore Drive and East Little Creek Road: