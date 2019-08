VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters and crews from Virginia Natural Gas are working to stop a gas leak caused by a lightning strike Friday night.

The fire department says lightning went through a tree in the 4900 block of Whitman Lane and struck the gas line underneath. Whitman Lane’s off Aragona Blvd. near Haygood Road.

It happened around 7:20 p.m., and no evacuations have been made.

