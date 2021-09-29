‘Light the Night’: VB Fire asks community to honor fallen firefighters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is asking community members to “Light the Night” to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters (NFF) Memorial weekend is Oct. 1, 2 & 3.

The national tribute honors firefighters who died in the line of duty (LODD) during the previous year. During the event, VBFD officials are asking residents and businesses in the area to illuminate their homes and facilities by replacing their porch lights with a red light bulb.



Those participating can share their photos on the Fire Department’s Facebook page HERE.

Local facilities and landmarks who have already committed to light up in red for “Light the Night” include:

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center – 717 General Booth Blvd.

Virginia Beach Convention Center Tower – 1000 19 th St.

St. Virginia Beach Municipal Center, Building 30 – 2508 Princess Anne Road

“Light the Night” Sept. 29, 2021 (Courtesy – VBFD)

