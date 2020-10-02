Light the Night during National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Friday marks the beginning of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend as well as the beginning of “Light the Night.”

The Virginia Beach Fire Department will be honoring firefighters across the nation who made the ultimate sacrifice and they are asking residents to shine a red light on their porch to show support.

The VBFD has arranged for the illumination in red of the VB Emergency Operations Center (Bldg. 30) on Oct. 2 and King Neptune on the boardwalk at 31st Street on Oct. 3. Both will remain lit through Sunday.

“Every October, a grateful Nation honors its fallen fire service heroes at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, located on the campus of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year,” fire officials said in a statement released Thursday.

The candlelight service held for families on Saturday is canceled due to the pandemic. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking departments, localities, and citizens across the country to participate in “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.”

