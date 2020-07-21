Lifeguards prepared to help with heat-related emergencies due to extreme temperatures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some visitors to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront like to grab an icy treat to stay cool from the heat.

During the extreme heat this week, many are seeking some relief.

“Snow cones, we just decided that. We did go to the beach yesterday and it felt so much cooler in the water and that was our first time going to the beach actually, too,” said visitor Veronica Grundman.

Grundman says if all of the above doesn’t keep them cool, they find a spot to take a break from the heat.

“Every once in a while, sneaking into a place that has air conditioning,” said Grundman.

Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service, says with the last few days of extreme heat, lifeguards have had to look out for those experiencing a heat-related emergency.

“The last couple of days, we’ve seen 15 to 20 heat-related emergencies we responded to where, again, people all of a sudden — they don’t feel well. They’re dizzy, nauseous,” said Gill.

Gill says many times, the people who are getting heat-related illnesses are visitors.

“They stop taking their regular medications because, for some reason, they think they’re on vacation [and] they shouldn’t or, they are taking medications that react poorly with the heat and the activity that they’re doing when they’re coming out to the beach,” said Gill.

He says with heat-related illnesses, the first thing lifeguards do is try to get the person into shade.

“Our first response to a heat-related emergency on the beach is to get that person into shade. We’re going to drop that air temperature 7 to 10 degrees right off the bat,” said Gill.

He says make sure you drink water before going into the heat and then continue to stay hydrated as you stay in the heat.

