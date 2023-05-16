VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Lifeguards on the Oceanfront have began their 2023 Summer season!

The 2023 Summer season for lifeguards began on May 13 and will run through September 17. Although the season has already started, the Virginia Beach Lifesavers Service is continuing to accept applications until they have full coverage for the season.

Below are the requirements for applying to be a VBLS Lifeguard:

Must be 16 years of age or older

Must be able to swim 500 meters (or 500 yards) in 10 minutes or less

Must provide proof of health

Must complete all prescribed training and paperwork before working

VBLS also says that special consideration will be made for those who will be able to start early and/or will be available through September 17.

To read more about the position and to find the link to apply, visit the VBLS website.