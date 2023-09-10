VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police Department responded to 21st Street on the Beach on Sept. 9 around 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police received a call about a lifeguard stand that had fallen onto the victim, Chelsea Moles. Moles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators deemed this incident as an accidental death. Moles was believed to be sleeping on top of the stand when another individual tied a hammock to the stand causing the stand to topple over crushing on top of Moles, officials said.

Moles was known to be unsheltered. No charges have been released.