VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Deals so good they should be illegal!

The restaurant chain Legal Sea Foods has a boatload of exciting offers this month.

A location in Virginia Beach just opened last year.

The offers begin Jan. 15, with the “Legal” holiday, “Chowda Day.” You’ll be able to enjoy a cup of New England Clam Chowder for just a buck.

Proceeds from “Chowda Day” will be donated to support life-saving research at Boston Children’s Hospital. In 2023, Legal Sea Foods donated $100,000 of proceeds raised directly from “Chowda Day.”

New this year, Legal is celebrating Chowda Day online too. Customers can go to Shop Legal Sea Foods and order and ship two quarts of chowder anywhere in the U.S. for just $20.

“Our New England Clam Chowder is a beloved part of Boston’s heritage,” said Matt King, Legal Sea Foods Brand President and COO. “Legal Sea Foods is thrilled to continue the Chowda Day tradition and give back to help kids at Boston Children’s Hospital. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our cherished guests and extraordinary restaurant team who continually surpass expectations and make it possible to do what we do.”

Then, on Jan. 16, the restaurant is launching a first-time BOGO offer where its Legal Net Reward members will receive a FREE Maine Lobster Roll when purchasing one of the iconic rolls at regular price.

This signature New England-style dish is loaded with a half pound of Maine lobster meat and served traditionally with lemon mayo and chives or warm butter-poached on a grilled bun.

Diners have until January 31 to sign up for this deal online by creating an account at legalseafoods.com/loyalty/, downloading the new Legal Net Rewards app, or in-restaurant by scanning a QR code.