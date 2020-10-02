Learning centers for students set up inside Zero’s Subs at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sectioned off inside Zero’s Subs are learning centers for students.

“I run a nonprofit called StandUp For Kids here in Hampton Roads and I realized we have a lot of youth that don’t have advantages like others,” said Zero’s Subs Oceanfront owner Mark Stevens.

Stevens says he created these spaces when the school year started.

“I was thinking I was watching what happened in the springtime and there were a lot of kids that, in my opinion, weren’t getting a proper education. And I think that’s a right of all youth to have a proper education,” said Stevens.

Stevens says students can walk in and grab a seat. There’s also the option to use the picnic tables outside, too.

“If I had a kid that needed to sit at every table then that’s what I would do, I would make our food to-go, because again, education is a must and a need for our youth,” he said.

He says students have been taking advantage of this space.

“My thought was, if I could just get one youth that needed the extra help, then I’m good with that,” he said.

He says he even started a separate Wi-Fi specifically for students to use.

