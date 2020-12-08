Leaky roof, wet walls, constant complaining, endless ignoring: Life according to a Virginia Beach condo owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For four years, Chris McLeod and his wife have suffered through a leaking roof that leaves unsightly stains on their ceiling. Some of the ceiling has also peeled away.

The floor is buckling due to water damage. He and his wife can’t even go on vacations because they fear water damage while they are gone, and they want to be there in case it happens again.

“This has gone on for four years… We’re tired of it… They aren’t listening to us,” McLeod said.

The leaking has gone on — and so have the complaints.

“It started right here, and it happened over there, and over there, and over there,” McLeod said, pointing out areas with water marks in their home.

Four years ago, McLeod complained to his Cambridge Courts Condominium Association to fix the leaking roof and the damage it has caused,

“Look at this wall that swells with water, and that is what we just visibly see. Who knows what’s behind the walls, like mold, and there is damage in the attic,” he said.

Maybe mold, who knows. In August following a severe wind and rain event, the association replaced McLeod’s roof. The condominium association is also replacing all of the roofs across the street, which angers McLeod even more,

“They are replacing all the other roofs, but they are spending the money over there when they should be spending the money on what has been loading up for four years over here.”

McLeod wants the association to fix the damage inside his apartment caused by the roof, which the condo association is required to maintain,

“I made calls about that and they said they would send someone out. Nothing ever got done. They kept saying ‘We need to get another estimate.’ And then another estimate, and another estimate,” he said.

We’ve learned the condo association expects to have nearly $400,000 in something called the “replacement reserve account” for future replacement costs. McLeod thinks some of that money should go toward his repairs, or to have the association insurance company pay for it.

“After all the running around I’ve been given, I want them to pay for it, not my insurance company… This is on them… They failed to maintain the roof, and now we have this.”

McLeod gave 10 On Your Side a walking tour of the apartment.

“So, it came all the way into here in the kitchen, and we could see it coming up here to the cabinets. They are rotted at the bottom. You can see the cabinets rotted at the bottom,” he said.

McLeod says he also called an adjustor.

“He said I would lose $40,000 on my home due to the damage in here. I can’t move because I would be upside down on my mortgage. I can’t move and they won’t fix it. I’m stuck, and that is why I called 10 On Your Side,” he said.

We called the condo property manager, the Select Group, about McLeod’s repairs. Late Tuesday afternoon we got a statement back from the property manager’s attorney, Leilani Adams with Thomas, Adams, and Associates.

“I received your voicemail regarding an issue involving one of my clients, Cambridge Courts Condominium. I have reached out to the Board of Directors about the issue and will get back to you with a response as soon as I can.”

McLeod claims he still feels neglected.

“I feel neglected and frustrated and nothing has been getting done… It’s a quality-of-life issue,” he said.

10 On Your Side is on this story and will keep you posted on any developments.