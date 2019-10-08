Lawsuit looms over Virginia Beach School Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is following a possible lawsuit looming over the Virginia Beach School Board.

Back in September, we told you about a closed door meeting regarding the Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Spence. The school board is expected to discuss the meeting and its ramifications at Tuesday night’s meeting.

This goes back to August 13, when the Virginia Beach School Board held the closed-door meeting. 10 On Your Side was told the reason for that meeting was for Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence to air grievances.

The grievances are toward board members Victoria Manning and Laura Hughes. Those two board members, along with Carolyn Weems, all recently opposed extending Spence’s contract.

After the board held the meeting to discuss Spence’s grievances, the three school board members said the meeting was illegal and they called an attorney.

Attorney Kevin Martingayle says the meeting violates the freedom of information act.

Back in September he said, “These are things that are a matter of public interest and should be subject to public scrutiny.”

Martingayle also says Spence, who makes more than $250,000 per year, does not qualify for a grievance hearing, like a teacher or other employee would.

