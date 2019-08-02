Video: Person in street nearly struck during chase in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an intoxicated driver was taken into custody late Thursday following a chase through Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police spokesperson Tonya Pierce said they received word just after 10:30 p.m. that officers were helping Virginia State Police chase the driver.

A WAVY viewer who witnessed the chase pass by near the Birdneck Point neighborhood off Laskin shared dramatic video showing a person nearly hit by the vehicle officers were chasing.

Pierce said a police reported stated a couple of units were almost struck in the chase.

Officers deployed spikes, but they were ineffective. The chase eventually ended on Old Virginia Beach Road and the suspect was taken into custody following a foot chase, Pierce said.

10 On Your Side has reached out to state police to learn what charges the suspect may be facing.