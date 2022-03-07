Latino community set to address VB School Board Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach School Board will likely have a long night ahead of them Tuesday.

Members from the city’s Latino community have signed up to speak in reference to Vicky Manning’s controversial Facebook post, with some addressing the board in their native Spanish.

“Our concern is the children, the students, the ESL students. In reality, all students in the Virginia Beach school system. I think, I have heard that many of them are fearful and feel afraid of even sharing their sentiments. As adults, it behooves us to be protective of our kids,” said Beatriz Amberman.

Amberman serves on the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission and the Virginia Coalition of Latino Organizations and is slated to address Beach board members. Amberman told 10 On Your Side she’s deeply concerned over Manning’s remarks and lack of apology.

“She should reconsider her profession and the people that she wants to serve. Public leaders should serve to bring communities together to work towards common goals. A person that divides communities I question whether they know that they are serving a public that is very diverse,” Amberman stated.

10 On Your Side learned from a district spokesperson that at least 50 people have signed up to speak during the school board meeting.

