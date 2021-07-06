Last Call: Capt. Gandy says goodbye to VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A police captain in Virginia Beach left in an emotional goodbye as he made his last call with the police department Tuesday.

Virginia Beach Police Department went on social media Tuesday afternoon and posted a video of Captain John Gandy as he made his last call with the department.

The captain is leaving VBPD to fill the role of police chief at the Madison Police Department in Alabama.

Capt. Gandy had been with VBPD for 34 years and is leaving with nearly 50 letters of appreciation and commendation along with several department medals.