VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Utility work is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19, at around 8 p.m. related to Laskin Road improvements, officials said.

The utility work will require a temporary lane closure and water line shutdown. While the work is taking place, the Laskin Road westbound left turn lane the First Colonial Road intersection will be closed.

The water will remain available, but residents and business on that road may experience fluctuations in water pressure. It is expected to complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.