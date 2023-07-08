VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A large, illegal fireworks display at Rudee Inlet on the eve of the Fourth of July caused “excessive damage” to multiple boats docked at the harbor, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau.

Neither the city nor the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau sanctioned the display or granted it a permit.

The city’s fire prevention bureau is now seeking information about the incident or anyone who may have been responsible for what it said was an unsanctioned event.

Anyone with information can contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 757-385-4228, email VBFMO@vbgov.com or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.