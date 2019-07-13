Land of Promise Rd closed after bicycle accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials are closing Land of Promise Road near Black water Drive after a bicyclist accident Saturday morning.

Virginia Beach Police were called in the 4200 block of Blackwater Road after an accident involving a bicyclist and a vehicle happened at around 8:20 Saturday morning.

The bicyclist was flown by Nightengale air ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene while the incident remains under investigation.

Roadways will be closed for approximately two hours according to authorities.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area of the 400 block of Head of River Road and Pocaty Road to allow emergency vehicles access to the area.

VBPD working bicyclist accident in the 4200 Blk of Blackwater Road. Roadways will be closed for approx 2 hours. Please avoid the area.@CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 13, 2019

