Lacrosse All-America National Championship to be held in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Corrigan Sports Enterprises (CSE) announced that the October lacrosse 2020 All-America National Championships will be held in Virginia Beach.

The event will run from October 16 to 18 at the Princess Anne Athletic Complex and the Virginia Beach Sports Complex. To keep proper COVID-19 safety measures in place, CSE modified the event and will be hosting four “Super Regional Events.”

“The Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (VBCVB) is honored to host this prestigious event and we are committed to offering the highest quality venues, best customer service, and ensuring the overall success of this event,” said Nancy Helman, Director of Sports Marketing for VBCVB.

Champions from all four of the “Super Regionals” will attend the Highlight and Command Divisions for both boys and girls. The primary goal of the “Super Regionals” is to provide the safest environment possible while allowing boys and girls to compete.

“We’re thrilled to bring the 2020 All-America Championship event to Virginia Beach and feel that this is a great opportunity to bring extremely high-level lacrosse to an emerging market,” said CSE President Lee Corrigan. “The Princess Anne Athletic Complex and the Virginia Beach Sports Complex have multiple turf fields and a great stadium.”

The Boys and Girls Highlight Championships will air live on ESPN3 and run on tape delay through ESPNU. The Command Boys and Girls Championship games will be available online through Corrigan Sports YouTube Channel, the event website, and Twitter.

New this year is the Junior Spotlight Division which was created as a way to showcase the high school class of 2022.

There will still be rising Sr. uncommitted games featuring the very best 2021 players from all the regions that just missed out on making their regional teams. These matchups will be happening in conjunction with the Command and Highlight pool play games during the weekend.

CSE will also host a boys and girls youth tournament, The All-America Future Stars, as well as a youth clinic that will be open to all boys and girls during the weekend.

