Kroger workers in Virginia and West Virginia to stage caravan protest to extend ‘hero pay”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Kroger workers in Virginia and West Virginia are planning to stage a car caravan protest over the company’s decision to end hazard pay.

On Wednesday, June 10 at 4 p.m., Kroger workers in eight cities from both Virginia and West Virginia are protesting to extend “hero pay” until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The company offered “hero pay” program for its workers who were risking possible exposure to coronavirus to keep stores up and running, however it quietly got canceled last month.

Hourly frontline workers at Kroger later received a special ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kroger union members with UFCW Local 400 recently delivered a petition with nearly 13,000 signatures from local Kroger workers to the company’s CEO calling on him to extend the hazard pay program indefinitely until the crisis is over.

“With no vaccine in sight, Kroger workers will continue to risk their health, and the health of their families and loved ones, by coming to work,” the petition read. “Unlike most other businesses, Kroger is making more than ever right now…These heroes deserve to share in the financial success they have created for Kroger.”

Caravans are being organized in eight locations throughout Virginia and West Virginia. Protesters are meeting at each of the following locations at 4:00 p.m. to kickoff the caravan:

Charlottesville, VA – Lowe’s, 400 Woodbrook Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901

– Lowe’s, 400 Woodbrook Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Blacksburg, VA – Avelinos, 1440 S Main St Ste 110, Blacksburg, VA 24060

– Avelinos, 1440 S Main St Ste 110, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Virginia Beach, VA – Lowe’s, 2403 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

– Lowe’s, 2403 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Richmond, VA – Dick’s Sporting Goods, 11800 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23233

– Dick’s Sporting Goods, 11800 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23233 Lynchburg, VA – Big Lots, 20722 Timberlake Rd Ste A Lynchburg, VA 24502

– Big Lots, 20722 Timberlake Rd Ste A Lynchburg, VA 24502 Beaver, WV – Hardee’s, 19 Ritter Dr, Beaver, WV 25813

– Hardee’s, 19 Ritter Dr, Beaver, WV 25813 Parkersburg, WV – Old Kmart, 1050 Division St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

– Old Kmart, 1050 Division St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Charleston, WV – Gabe’s, 5704 MacCorkle Ave SE Charleston, WV 25304

