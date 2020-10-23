Kroger to hold virtual hiring event for positions in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) – Kroger announced Friday that the company will be holding a virtual hiring event for positions at two local stores — Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
The virtual event will take place Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Positions are for the following locations:
- 4625 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach
- 309 South Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake
A statement released by the grocer says that across the two stores, there are over 50 immediate openings. The company is looking to fill a variety of part-time and full-time positions across all departments with a focus on pickup, front end, and deli and bakery associates.
Those interested are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Access to a virtual interview portal will be sent to the email that candidates used during the application process.
“At Kroger, we pride ourselves in being a great place to work and we are a company that believes in developing talent in order to promote from within,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Perhaps more so than ever before, we are feeling our purpose on a day-to-day basis, and we ask those who are interested in making a positive impact on their communities to come and join our team.”
