Kowalewitch to run for Virginia Beach Mayor in November election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Richard W. “RK” Kowalewitch announced his candidacy for Virginia Beach Mayor in November’s election against incumbent Mayor Bobby Dyer — who has been in the seat since 2018.

The announcement comes days after Jody Wagner declared her candidacy for mayor and nearly three weeks after Councilman Aaron Rouse dropped out of the race.

This will be Kowalewitch’s second run for mayor as he campaigned in 2016 where he received 19.4% of the votes, putting him second in line against former Mayor Will Sessoms. He has also run for Virginia Beach City Council District Beach in 2018 and 2019 ranking in third place both times.

His conservative platform focuses on low taxes and prioritizing public safety, education, and infrastructure.

Kowalewitch has been a small business owner in the City of Virginia Beach for over 30 years. He has been active in local issues and worked alongside former City Treasurer John T. Atkinson to successfully defeat Light Rail in a 2016 voter referendum.

“There’s a reason Virginia Beach is often cited as the safest city of its size in the nation and that is due to our outstanding police department. We need to fully fund our police and ensure they receive the best training and support possible,” Kowalewitch said.

“As a businessman, I am deeply concerned about the effects of government’s response to the coronavirus in shutting down many of our businesses and destroying people’s livelihoods, not to mention the City Treasury. We need to spend more time crafting policies to keep our citizens safe while protecting the rights of business owners,” he continued.

