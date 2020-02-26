Korean water heater maker to build first US facility in former Lumber Liquidators in James City County

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Korean manufacturer of water heaters plans to build its first U.S. facility in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that Navien, Inc. plans to spend near $80 million to build a manufacturing and assembly operation in James City County.

The new project will be built in an old Lumber Liquidators facility and create up to 180 jobs. Northam approved a $850,000 grant for the company. He said Virginia beat out Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania to win the project.

“Navien’s decision to locate its first U.S. manufacturing operation in James City County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers to international companies looking to expand into new markets,” Northam said in a press release. “This project is an important win for the Greater Williamsburg region and our Commonwealth, as Navien will bring a key facility back into productive use, create 180 high-quality jobs, and utilize the nearby Port of Virginia as its gateway to the world.”