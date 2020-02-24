Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon opening 2nd Hampton Roads spot in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Are you spicy or soy garlic? Norfolk or Virginia Beach?

You’ll soon be able to ask that second question if you’re craving Bonchon, a South Korean restaurant that specializes in large, double-fried chicken wings.

It’s opening its second location in Hampton Roads in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach in August. Norfolk has had a Bonchon on Granby Street next to Tidewater Community College since December 2016.

“We are excited that Bonchon continues to grow in popularity across Virginia and the U.S.,” said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon, in a press release. “In Korean, Bonchon means ‘my hometown’ and how appropriate for us to share our hometown experience in the bustling and vibrant area of Hilltop.”

The 4,200 square foot restaurant at 1637 Hilltop West Shopping Center will feature Bonchon’s full menu, which includes Korean specialties such as kimchi and bulgogi.

It’ll be Bonchon’s 18th in Virginia as the restaurant expands to more than 100 in the U.S. and nearly 350 worldwide.

To learn more, visit their website.