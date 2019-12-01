Kitchen catches fire in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say there were no injuries reported during a kitchen fire that happened late Sunday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to reports, the fire happened shortly before Sunday noon at a home in the 4500 block of Intervale Court in Virginia Beach.

Three residents inside the home along with a dog were displaced as a result of the fire.

There were no injuries reported during the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

